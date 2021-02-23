CORVALLIS, Ore. — Eastern Oregon head wrestling coach Dustyn Azure, a Montana native, has earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling coach of the year honor, the Cascade announced Tuesday.
It's Azure's first coach of the year award, which was voted on by the conference's head men's wrestling coaches.
Azure is from Poplar and was an NAIA All-American wrestler at Montana State-Northern, where he graduated from in 2006. He spent the next six years coaching the Ronan wrestling team, then went back to Northern to serve as an assistant wrestling coach and strength and conditioning coach. Eastern Oregon hired him as head men's and women's wrestling coach in 2016.
EOU has a 34-34 dual record under Azure, and five Mountaineers have qualified for this season's NAIA National Championship, which is scheduled for March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas.
Azure's brother is fellow Poplar native and former MSUN wrestler Hunter Azure, whose fourth UFC fight is scheduled for April 10.
