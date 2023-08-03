HAVRE — Montana State-Northern Athletics will induct five individuals and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2023.

Honorees will be inducted at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1 as part of Hall of Fame weekend. They will also be recognized during halftime festivities when the Lights host Rocky Mountain College on Sept. 2 at Tilleman Field.

This year’s inductees include the 1992 NAIA Division II national champion women’s basketball team as well as individuals Taylor Cummings, Walt Currie, Abby Nicholas, Jackie Murdock, and Kenny Rucker.

The 1993 Skylight basketball team captured both the Frontier Conference title and NAIA Division II national title in Monmouth, Oregon. Coached by Sherry Winn, the team finished with an overall record of 32-3. Winn was assisted by Lynne Fitzgerald, Jerry Wier, and Julie Kieckbusch. Team members included Kim and Kari Fike, Jennifer Horak, Melanie Lowman, Jodi Kruta, Nikki Fetters, Sheila Asmus, Kristin Lawrence, Charna Ophus, Kristi Kincaid, Jennifer McGlothlen, and Shelly Oakland.

Cummings, a native of Belt, was the 2015 Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She helped lead the Skylights to a pair of NAIA Division I National Tournaments, helping them advance to the round of 16 in 2014 and the round of 8 in 2015. She was a three-time Academic All-American, and in 2014 finished fourth in the entire NAIA in free throw percentage. In 2015, she led the Frontier Conference in total assists and finished third in the NAIA in total assists. She also led the Frontier in assists per game and was eighth in the entire NAIA in assists per game. She currently lives in Bozeman where she works as an engineer for TC Glass.

Currie, a highly successful, longtime football and wrestling coach at Great Falls High and Havre High School, was hired to resurrect the football program at MSU-Northern in 1998 after the program was dropped in 1972. He helped build the program from the ground up, eventually leading five players to NAIA All-American status, including the first-ever first team NAIA selection. He led the Lights to their first win since bringing back the program against Minot State and in their first full season in 1999 led the team to a 3-8 overall record and a 1-7 record in the Frontier Conference.

Murdoch played two years for the Skylight volleyball team and her impact on the team’s success was immediate. She helped lead the Skylights to a fifth-place finish at the NAIA National Tournament as well as a Frontier and District title in 1991. In the Frontier title game, she recorded 41 assists as the Skylights defeated Carroll College for their first title in 11 years. In 1992, Murdoch was the Skylights team MVP, earning first team All-Frontier, first team All-District 12, and third team All-American honors. She was also named Frontier Conference Player of the Week twice.

Nicholas came to MSU-Northern after a highly successful two-year career at Laramie County Community College. She was a two-time, first-team All-Frontier Conference selection as well as the 2013 Frontier Conference Most Valuable Player, helping the Skylights to a 26-6 overall record and regular-season Frontier title, their first in 22 seasons. Nicholas was also recognized as a first team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2013. She was a second team NAIA All-American in 2013 and was named the MSU-Northern Female Athlete of the Year. Nicholas still holds the MSU-Northern record for kills in a four-set match with 30. She currently lives in Havre and is a nurse at Northern Montana Healthcare.

Rucker came to MSU-Northern after back-to-back NJCAA national titles at North Idaho College. At MSU-Northern he captured the NAIA national title at 177 pounds in 1989, finishing with a 22-2 record. In 1990, he was the runner-up at 177-pounds with an overall record of 15-2. He finished his MSU-Northern career with an overall record of 37-4. Rucker was a two-time All-American at both North Idaho College and MSU-Northern, and was inducted to the North Idaho College Hall of Fame in 2009. He is currently a physical education and health teacher for the Klein Collins Public School District in Klein, Texas, where he has also served as the wrestling coach for 21 years.

Nominations for the 2024 MSU-Northern Hall of Fame Class are open at golightsgo.com, under "Inside Athletics" and "Hall of Fame." Nominations for the 2024 class will close on May 31.