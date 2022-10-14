CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Montana State-Northern Lights are third and the University of Providence Argos sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling preseason poll.
The Lights placed sixth at last year's NAIA national meet, while the Argos were 29th.
Eastern Oregon, last year's Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament champions, finished first in the poll with 108 points. The Mounties finished 13th at last year's national tourney.
MSU-Northern was third at last year's conference meet and UP sixth.
Menlo College was second in the poll with 104 points and MSU-Northern had 98 points. The Argos had 70 points.
Northern will have an alumni match on Saturday and a Maroon vs. Gold scrimmage on Oct. 20. The Lights open the season Oct. 28 vs. North Idaho College in Havre.
UP will have an intra-squad scrimmage on Nov. 1 and opens the season at the Trapper Invite in Powell, Wyoming, Nov. 5.
The CCC tournament is Feb. 17-18, 2023, in Prescott, Ariz.
The 66th annual NAIA Men's Wrestling Championships are March 3-4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas.
Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points: Eastern Oregon (4) 108, Menlo College (2) 104, MSU-Northern (3) 98, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (1) 87, Southern Oregon (1) 77, University of Providence 70, Vanguard University 61, Corban University 39, Arizona Christian 38, Simpson University 33, Warner Pacific 11.
