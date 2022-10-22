LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon officially made the Montana State-Northern the Frontier's final winless team remaining on the year after the Mountaineers shutout the Lights in a 37-0 rout Saturday.

EOU (1-7, 1-6) put Northern (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held the Lights to just 28 total yards, getting out to a 27-point lead at the half and never looking back. Northern has now been shutout three times thus far this season, all occasions of which have come in its past four games.

Mounties redshirt sophomore quarterback Carson Bohning went 7-of-16 passing for 107 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, while sophomore tailback Aiden Patterson had a game-high 105 yards and a score on 11 carries. Willie Camp and Malachi Spurrier were the recipients of Bohning's scoring throws.

Northern quarterback Kaymen Cureton was held to 11-of-20 passing for 71 yards and was sacked six times by the EOU defense. Havre grad Mason Dionne finished as the Lights' top rusher with nine carries for 15 yards. Linebacker Dylan Wampler finished with a game-high 14 total tackles.

Tags

Load comments