HAVRE — Thirteen Montanans made up a hefty chunk of the 25-player 2023 Montana State-Northern football recruiting class, which was released in a news release from the school Friday.

The Lights addressed numerous needs on both fronts in the class, bringing in four quarterbacks, five offensive linemen and five linebackers, among other positions. Two Montana state champions from this past season were brought in, as well, in Lewistown (Class A winner) linebacker Ashton Grover and Big Sandy (6-Man) athlete Braydon Cline.

Tags

Load comments