HAVRE — Thirteen Montanans made up a hefty chunk of the 25-player 2023 Montana State-Northern football recruiting class, which was released in a news release from the school Friday.
The Lights addressed numerous needs on both fronts in the class, bringing in four quarterbacks, five offensive linemen and five linebackers, among other positions. Two Montana state champions from this past season were brought in, as well, in Lewistown (Class A winner) linebacker Ashton Grover and Big Sandy (6-Man) athlete Braydon Cline.
Northern will enter its second season in 2023 under coach Jerome Souers, who went 0-10 overall in his first year in Havre. Souers, a former Montana assistant and longtime coach of Northern Arizona (1998-2018), is the Big Sky Conference's all-time wins leader.
The school's release additionally noted that the Lights' coaching staff is "actively recruiting" 12 additional prospects.
"I'm really pleased with where we are at today with our recruiting," Souers is quoted as saying in the release. "As the lifeblood to our program, this process is critical to our future success. Our staff spent painstaking hours researching to find the best candidates to strengthen our team chemistry and overall ability to compete."
Montana State-Northern 2023 football signing class
Junior college transfers have former programs listed in parentheses.
