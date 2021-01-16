SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Montana State-Northern wrestling team was 2-0 in a pair of duals at Morningside College on Saturday.
In their first dual, the Lights beat Jamestown (North Dakota), 37-15.
The Lights then bested Morningside, 22-18. Northern is tied for 17th in the most recent NAIA poll, while Morningside is receiving votes.
Northern coach Tyson Thivierge said the Lights were supposed to wrestle in four duals but weather forced four teams to stay home. The Lights were able to make the 16-hour trip safely, Thivierge noted.
The Lights were shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols that left them without their starting 125-, 157- and 285-pound wrestlers, but were able to fill the weights at 285 and 157. Northern forfeited at 125 in both duals.
Connor Harris competed at 149 against Jamestown and won by major decision for the Lights. Harris wrestled at 157 vs. Morningside and won by pin.
Devin Crawford (165) won by fall vs. Morningside and major decision against Jamestown.
Isaac Bartel, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA at 197 pounds, was victorious by pin against Jamestown and scored a major decision against Morningside.
"Starting each dual in a hole presents its own problems, but our guys bounced back and got back on track to make up for those points," Thivierge said in an email. "Against Jamestown, every win we had came with bonus points, so that helped a bunch."
