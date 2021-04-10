HAVRE — John Lesser rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kai Quinn tossed two TD passes as Eastern Oregon held off Montana State-Northern 21-6 on Saturday afternoon in Frontier Conference football action at Tilleman Field.
Lesser's 4-yard run 41 seconds before halftime gave Eastern Oregon (3-1) a 7-0 lead and was the only score until the fourth quarter. Quinn tossed a 24-yard pass to Saige Wilkerson and a 6-yarder to Tanner Zenker to give the Mounties a 21-0 lead with 6:36 to play in the game.
MSU-Northern's (0-4) only score came on a 16-yard pass from Brenden Medina to Tyrese Rio with 1:40 to play. It capped an 80-yard, 4-play drive that took 20 seconds.
Medina was 17-for-29 passing for 210 yards and the TD but the Lights had minus-four yards rushing. Rio had five catches for 89 yards.
Joel Hadley had 14 tackles, Dylan Wampler 13 and Damari Cual-Davis 12 for MSU-Northern.
EOU ran for 285 yards and threw for 129.
