GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Montana State-Northern volleyball team defeated Park University of Gilbert, Arizona, in three sets and then fell to Arizona Christian in three sets as well Friday in the Arizona Christian University Tournament.
The Lights downed Park 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 as Rylee Burmester had 10 kills and Hailey Warren 13 assists.
In the 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 loss to Arizona Christian, Elissa Lind had 12 kills and Warren had 14 assists.
MSU-Northern's record is 4-3 entering action at 10 a.m. Saturday against SAGU-American Indian College of Phoenix and at noon against Dakota State.
