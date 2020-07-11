HAVRE — Montana State University-Northern women’s basketball coach Chris Mouat announced the signing of ShaAnn Danelson to join the Skylight program in the fall.
Danelson, a 5-foot-7 guard from Scobey, recently completed her freshman season at NCAA Division II Minot State (N.D.) University, where she appeared in 14 games.
At Scobey High School, Danelson helped lead the Spartans to a third-place finish at the 2019 Class C state tournament. For her efforts, she was recognized as a second team all-tournament selection. She earned all-state honors as a senior, averaging 14.8 points per game. She was also a three-time all-conference performer. During her career, she connected on 188 3-pointers and she scored more than 1,000 points.
“ShaAnn is passionate about the game, and she is a tireless worker,” Mouat was quoted as saying in a press release. “She is also an excellent teammate who will bring a lot to our program. She does an outstanding job in the classroom and is a very well-rounded person. She was a high school valedictorian and carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average during her freshman year of college. She is a great addition to our program and university, and we are looking forward to her future here.”
Danelson was a three-sport athlete at Scobey, participating in basketball, volleyball, and golf. The Spartans qualified for the state volleyball Tournament in 2019. During her golf career, she qualified for the state tournament all four years, finishing in the top 10 twice.
