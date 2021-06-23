HAVRE — Montana State-Northern women’s basketball coach Chris Mouat announced Wednesday the signing of Danielle Tyler, a 5-foot-7 guard from Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington.
In a shortened season, Tyler averaged 16.2 points per game, with a high of 25. She also averaged 3.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
As a freshman, Tyler finished seventh in the NWAC in scoring at 17.4 points per game, including 50 against South Puget Sound. She Was a first-team all-region selection.
“We are thrilled to have Danielle on board.” Mouat said. “She is a small-town kid who is just a great fit in our program. She’s had a ton of individual and team success at Whatcom, and will bring a lot to the table for us. I like the fact that she can play a couple of positions on the floor, and that she is a proven scorer and winner. She can shoot the three with great range, but also has mid-range skills and can really finish at the rim. We’ve watched her a ton and I’m confident that she’ll make a big impact in our program.”
Tyler is a 2019 graduate of Baker High School in Deming, Washington. She helped her team win a Washington Class 1A state title in 2017 and was tournament MVP.
