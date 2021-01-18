CORVALLIS, Ore. — Montana State University-Northern wrestler Connor Harris was honored as the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestler of the week.
Harris, a redshirt freshman from Havre, won a major decision at 149 pounds in a wrestling dual vs. Jamestown before scoring a pin at 157 pounds in a dual against Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa, on Saturday.
