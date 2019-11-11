LA GRANDE, Ore. — Montana State-Northern's Isaac Bartel was honored as the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestler of the week on Monday.
The junior 197-pounder from Mason City, Iowa, had a strong week with two decision wins, a major decision victory and a pin. Bartel beat the No. 7-ranked 197-pounder in the NAIA in a close 2-0 decision, before competing at the Northwest Open. He pinned the No. 1 NJCAA wrestler in his bracket, while also grabbing an 8-2 decision over the second-ranked NJCAA wrestler and posting a 14-0 major decision over the third-ranked NJCAA grappler.
