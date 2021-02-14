CORVALLIS, Ore. — The 19th-ranked Montana State University-Northern men’s wrestling team team has been singled out as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's team of the week.
Competing for the last time prior to the NAIA National Championships, the Lights defeated the University of Providence 22-15 Thursday in Great Falls. The Argos are receiving votes in the national coaches poll.
Kick Kunz (133 pounds), Connor Harris (149), Chase Short (174), Carl Hansen (184) Steeler French (197) and Isaac Bartel (295) were all victorious for the Lights.
Kunz, Short and Bartel have already secured their selection to nationals since they ranked in the top 15 in their respective weight classes according to a press release from the CCC. As a result of COVID-19 and restrictions in various CCC locations, the league is using a selection process to identify qualifiers. The 32 conference representatives will be announced Feb. 20 the release stated.
The NAIA national tournament is March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas.
