SEWARD, Neb. — The 15th-ranked Montana State-Northern wrestling team opened the season with four dual victories on Saturday.

The Lights downed Morningside (Iowa) 26-18, and then slipped by No. 13 Doane (Nebraska) 23-21. 

MSUN also topped Concordia 41-3 and Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6.

Lights wrestlers to go undefeated were: 125 pounds, Kaleb Frank, 3-0; 133, Nick Kunz, 2-0; 149, Connor Harris, 1-0; 184, Carl Hansen, 2-0; 197, Isaac Bartel, 4-0; and 285, Rylan Moldenhauer, 2-0.

With it being their first matches in the COVID-19 delayed season, Northern coach Tyson Thivierge noted the Lights adjusted their dual lineup throughout the day so individual wrestlers would be able to compete. With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Northern is in the process of finalizing its January wrestling schedule. 

