HAVRE — Montana State-Northern wrestling coach Tyson Thivierge is now a member of the century club.
The 13th-year head coach earned his 100th career victory on Saturday when the Lights downed Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 47-6, in Seward, Nebraska.
Under the leadership of Thivierge, 44 Lights have achieved NAIA All-American status, including five individual national champions and 16 national finalists according to an article on the MSUN website. His teams have placed in the Top 10 at the NAIA National Championships a total of 10 times. The Lights have also won the NAIA Sportsmanship Award a total of five times with Thivierge at the reins.
Thivierge, a member of the MSUN Athletic Hall of Fame and a graduate of Northern, was a four-time NAIA All-American (3rd, 2nd, 3rd, 1st) for the Lights, capping his career in 2002 with the 184-pound NAIA national title. He was a member of Lights national championship teams in 1999 and 2000. Thivierge was also honored as the Outstanding Wrestler at the 2002 NAIA national meet.
The Lights are 4-0 this season and ranked 15th in the NAIA coaches poll.
