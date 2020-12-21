CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Montana State University-Northern men’s wrestling team has been selected as the Cascade Collegiate Conference team of the week for Dec. 14-20.

The 15th-ranked Lights competed in the Concordia University Duals in Seward, Nebraska, Saturday and were a perfect 4-0.

The Lights downed Morningside (Iowa) 26-18, and edged No. 13 Doane (Nebraska) 23-21. MSUN also beat Concordia 41-3 and Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6.

Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Frank (125 pounds), was one of six Lights who went undefeated on Saturday. The Thompson Falls native opened with a pin in 1:37 and followed with two decision wins, and for his efforts was tabbed as the CCC men's wrestler of the week on Monday. 

The other Lights to go undefeated were: 133, Nick Kunz, 2-0; 149, Connor Harris, 1-0; 184, Carl Hansen, 2-0; 197, Isaac Bartel, 4-0; and 285, Rylan Moldenhauer, 2-0.

Kunz and Bartel are top-ranked in their respective weight classes in the NAIA coaches poll.

