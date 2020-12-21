CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Montana State University-Northern men’s wrestling team has been selected as the Cascade Collegiate Conference team of the week for Dec. 14-20.
The 15th-ranked Lights competed in the Concordia University Duals in Seward, Nebraska, Saturday and were a perfect 4-0.
The Lights downed Morningside (Iowa) 26-18, and edged No. 13 Doane (Nebraska) 23-21. MSUN also beat Concordia 41-3 and Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6.
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Frank (125 pounds), was one of six Lights who went undefeated on Saturday. The Thompson Falls native opened with a pin in 1:37 and followed with two decision wins, and for his efforts was tabbed as the CCC men's wrestler of the week on Monday.
The other Lights to go undefeated were: 133, Nick Kunz, 2-0; 149, Connor Harris, 1-0; 184, Carl Hansen, 2-0; 197, Isaac Bartel, 4-0; and 285, Rylan Moldenhauer, 2-0.
Kunz and Bartel are top-ranked in their respective weight classes in the NAIA coaches poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.