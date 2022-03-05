PARK CITY, Kan. — Montana State-Northern's Isaac Bartel and Martin Wilkie both finished as the national runner-up at the NAIA Men's Wrestling National Championships on Saturday here.
Bartel, the NAIA national titlist in 2021 at 197 pounds, was pinned by Zane Lanham of Life (Georgia) in 6:17 at 197 pounds in the title bout.
Bartel, of Mason City, Iowa, concludes his Lights career as a five-time All-American. He was the NAIA national champion last year and the runner-up in 2020 and 2019. He was third in 2018.
Baterdene Boldmaa of Doane (Nebraska) scored a 14-7 decision over Wilkie, a four-time State A wrestling champion from Havre.
It was Wilkie's first trip to the NAIA tourney.
The Lights had two other All-Americans in Chase Short of Great Falls, who finished in seventh place at 165 pounds and Nakoda Siegel of Colstrip, who was fifth at 174 pounds.
It was Short's fourth trip to nationals and he is a two-time All-American after placing seventh last season at 174. It was Siegel's first year qualifying for the national meet.
KC Buday of Providence placed seventh at 285 pounds to earn All-American honors. Buday is a redshirt sophomore from Great Falls.
Grand View (Iowa) regained the team title it had held for nine consecutive years before Life University captured the crown last year. Grand View outdistanced Life 206.5-149 for this year's banner.
The Lights were sixth place with 66 points. Providence finished 29th with 15 points.
