PARK CITY, Kan. — Isaac Bartel and Martin Wilkie of Montana State Northern have qualified for the semifinals at the NAIA Men's Wrestling National Championships.
Bartel, who was the NAIA national champ last year at 197 pounds, moved into the 197-pound semifinals with a pin in 2:23 in the second round on Friday and a 17-2 technical fall victory in the quarterfinals. The wrestler from Mason City, Iowa, received a first-round bye. Bartel, the top-ranked wrestler in the most recent coaches poll, improved to 39-2. He'll be matched with Owen Braungardt of Grand View (Iowa) on Saturday.
Wilkie, a four-time State A champion from Havre, won by a 12-2 major decision in the first round at 141 pounds, before claiming a 4-3 win in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Wilkie prevailed with a 19-4 technical fall. He'll wrestle Cade Manion of Oklahoma City in the semis. Wilkie is 34-3 this year.
Other wrestlers who remain alive in the competition for Northern are Chase Short (165) and Nakoda Siegel (174). All four remaining Lights have qualified for All-American honors.
Siegel, of Colstrip, won in the first round by decision before losing in the second round by decision. Siegel then won in overtime, before claiming a major decision and another overtime victory.
Chase Short, of Great Falls, lost in the first round by a 6-5 score. However, he came back to win a pair of matches by fall in the consolation round, including a pin over Jordan Komac of Providence. Short then won by decision in the fourth consolation round.
For UP, heavyweight KC Buday of Great Falls will also wrestle on Saturday. Buday won his first match of the day by decision before losing in the second round by decision. Buday came back to win a 7-3 decision, then scored a pin in 3:42 and closed his day with a 3-1 victory.
Northern was in seventh place with 44.5 points. Grand View (Iowa) was first with 123.5 points and defending champion Life University (Georgia) was second with 90 points. Providence was in 28th place with 12 points.
