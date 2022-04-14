HAVRE — Rogan Barnwell, a 6-foot-3 guard from Great Falls CMR, has signed to join the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern for this coming season.
Barnwell averaged 15.3 points and 2.4 steals per game for the Rustlers last season.
He was a second-team all-conference selection as a senior.
"He works on his game tirelessly and can do a lot of things from the wing position," MSU-N coach Shawn Huse said in a school press release. "Shooting ability, length and athleticism are attributes that Rogan possesses. He is a guy with a great deal of potential for the college game."
