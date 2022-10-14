HAVRE — Jerome Souers is nearly a year into the herculean task of turning MSU-Northern football into a winner.
He stepped into about the worst situation imaginable, inheriting a program that won two total games in the previous three seasons.
The Lights are off to an 0-6 start under Souers with their closest loss by four touchdowns to College of Idaho in the season-opener.
It’s been a dreadful season, one that’s seen Northern outscored 298 to 18.
The Lights are fielding a roster that Souers estimates is two-third filled with freshmen or players who had not taken a collegiate snap prior to 2022.
In the shadow of every blowout, a program is being rebuilt.
It’s being rebuilt around players like Dylan Wampler, Hunter Riley and Spencer Kolody, veterans who have experienced multiple coaching staff changes and losing, a lot of losing.
“They’re everything,” Souers said. “Guys like that are why you get up in the morning and go coach. They’re great people and they have no quit in them. I love them to death.”
Largely, they're leading freshmen.
“[Their job is] being an example, like they are,” Souers continued. “[Showing their teammates] this is how we play – we gotta play hard every play and we can’t take plays off. If you don’t do your job, something bad is going to happen.”
“If you do your job right – you saw what happens, we can play defense. Same thing is true with the offense.”
Last Saturday, Northern, for the third time this season, shut a team out in the first quarter.
The Lights held their first lead of the season for the final 12 minutes of that opening period until Carroll exposed Northern’s lack of depth and scored 47 unanswered points.
It was a flash of what Northern is capable of, even in its undermanned state, and it was another banner day for Wampler (7 tackles, 1 TFL).
Wampler, Northern’s two-time All-American middle linebacker, has provided consistency to the Lights’ since he stepped foot on campus in 2019.
It culminated in a 112-tackle season last fall as he repeated as the Frontier Conference’s top tackler.
He is Northern's first All-American for football since 2011.
“I just try to teach them the ways,” Wampler said of his role within the team. “Try to build the program. I know I’m not gonna win a lot of games, but I’m setting this program up for these boys.”
“When they’re seniors, they’ll know how to lead and they’ll know who to look up to and it’ll be a good team.”
Wampler, a native of Peoria, Arizona, has seen plenty of coaching staff and roster turnover in his four years.
Northern is on its fourth defensive coordinator in the last four seasons.
Through it all, Wampler has stuck with Northern.
“I wanna set this program [up] for what it can be,” Wampler said. “When I was a freshman I started, and that’s not how a program should be. They need to have veterans that can teach them the way.”
“Lay the path to show them that there’s no point in leaving after a year because you’re not good. You can make something if you stay. That’s something I’m trying to teach these young boys – stay together.”
Wampler is already seeing a shift in the team’s culture. It extends deeper than football, he says, as this coaching staff cares just as much about the players on the field as off.
“I think it’s a family,” Wampler said. “If you look at us compared to last year on the sidelines – we all hated each other. We don’t need to say the coach’s name that used to be here, but we were…just playing the game. [He] didn’t care about your moral compass or any of that.”
“I’ve been here for four years. I think, maybe, in those first three years we did about three things of community service. We only cared about ourselves. This summer, we probably went to over a dozen events – giving back to people who need it more than we do. Teaching these freshmen that everything is not all about football.”
Bringing the right players into that culture can make or break what Souers is trying to lift off the ground on the hi-line.
Northern, without a Class AA high school within a reasonable driving distance, is a tough place to recruit, but Souers has a plan.
He wants to reach into Canada, places like Calgary and Saskatchewan, to find talent, as well as find a way to keep hi-line talent local.
“We’re gonna look at finding our recruiting niche to populate our team,” Souers said. “I think it’s easier to recruit north to south than it is trying to get kids from sunshine to come up here where it’s a little rougher.”
“We’ve gotta do a great job of rebuilding relationships – there’s a lot of Northern grads who are coaches out there. We’ve gotta do a better job of connecting with them and building pipelines back up to Havre. Havre is a great community – there’s wonderful people here.”
Havre is a community that loves its football. The town is rallying behind a successful Blue Ponies program this season and showed up in good numbers to Northern’s homecoming game last Saturday.
Souers wants to build a program Havre can be proud of. He already has the field – a brand new stadium with a turf playing surface – now it’s about finding the right players.
“I think we’ll find guys who fit here and fit the culture,” Souers said. “We have tough people up here. I think they gotta have a football team that is tough. Play in the snow, play in the wind, whatever.”
“The long-term – build with hi-line kids and kids who understand the kind of sacrifices it takes to be a college football player.”
Souers has his players giving great effort. That was apparent Saturday in the way the team played shut out football in the first quarter and continued to play physical through the final whistle.
What’s needed now is the talent – through recruiting – and development – through daily coaching – to elevate Northern back to competitive status.
All that takes is time.
“It doesn’t look like it on the scoreboard, but we’re getting better,” Souers said.
