HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern football team will open with the 2022 season Aug. 27 at the College of Idaho, the school announced Thursday.
In coach Jerome Souers' first season, the Lights will play Rocky Mountain College, Monana Western and Montana Tech twice.
The first home game is Sept. 3 against Southern Oregon.
The complete 2022 schedule:
Aug. 27: at College of Idaho
Sept. 3: vs. Southern Oregon
Sept. 10: at Simon Fraser
Sept. 17: vs. Montana Western
Sept. 24: at Rocky Mountain College
Oct. 1: at Montana Tech
Oct. 8: vs. Carroll College
Oct. 22: at Eastern Oregon
Oct. 29: at Montana Western
Nov. 5: vs. Rocky Mountain College
Nov. 12: vs. Montana Tech
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.