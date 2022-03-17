Jerome Souers (copy)

Jerome Souers, formerly head coach at Northern Arizona, will makes his debut at Montana State-Northern this fall.

HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern football team will open with the 2022 season Aug. 27 at the College of Idaho, the school announced Thursday.

In coach Jerome Souers' first season, the Lights will play Rocky Mountain College, Monana Western and Montana Tech twice. 

The first home game is Sept. 3 against Southern Oregon. 

The complete 2022 schedule:

Aug. 27: at College of Idaho

Sept. 3: vs. Southern Oregon 

Sept. 10: at Simon Fraser

Sept. 17: vs. Montana Western

Sept. 24: at Rocky Mountain College

Oct. 1: at Montana Tech

Oct. 8: vs. Carroll College

Oct. 22: at Eastern Oregon

Oct. 29: at Montana Western

Nov. 5: vs. Rocky Mountain College

Nov. 12: vs. Montana Tech

