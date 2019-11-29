HAVRE — Yellowstone Christian College connected on just 23.4% of its shots Friday night in falling to Montana State-Northern 63-42 in men's basketball.

YCC shot just 18.2% in falling behind 35-17 in the opening half.

The Lights were led by the 14 points of Mascio McCadney. Teammates Kavon Bey and Jesse Keltner added 10 points apiece.

YCC received 12 points and 12 rebounds from DeVante King. Devin Jones added 10 points.

The visitors shot 1 of 22 from 3-point territory. Northern went 8 of 28.

