SURPRISE, Ariz. — Montana State-Northern took its first two volleyball matches of the season to the wire Friday afternoon, but the Skylights still fell to Embry-Riddle in five sets and Wayland Baptist in four.

MSU-Northern lost to Embry-Riddle 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 13-25, 16-14 and then dropped its next match to Wayland Baptist 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.

Rylee Burmester came up big in both matches for the Skylights, notching 19 kills and nine digs against Embry-Riddle and 20 kills against Wayland Baptist. Emily Feller led the team in assists twice, with 37 and 39.

The Skylights return to action at 7:45 p.m. against Ottawa and then at 9 p.m. against Benedictine.

Tags

Load comments