HAVRE — Justin Seiber threw for two touchdowns and Drew Nicholson returned a back-breaking interception 28 yards for a score in the third quarter as Simon Fraser kept Montana State-Northern winless with a 30-3 victory on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference football game.
MSU-Northern (0-7) led 3-0 in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Sawyer Cook, but Seiber connected with Tiley Morrison from 27 yards out in the final minute for a 6-3 lead.
Simon Fraser led 16-3 on a field goal with 5:47 to play in the first half. Nicholson had his pick-6 43 seconds later.
Devonte Armstro was 11-for-33 passing for 119 yards and four interceptions for the Lights. Izayah Boss had 26 rushes for 95 yards and Cannan Smith added six carries for 48 yards.
Levi Keitner caught four of Armstro's passes for 68 yards.
