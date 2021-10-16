HAVRE — Justin Seiber threw two touchdown passes and Drew Nicholson took a back-breaking interception back for a score in the second quarter as Simon Fraser kept Montana State-Northern winless with a 30-3 non-conference football win Saturday afternoon.

MSU-Northern (0-7) took a 3-0 lead on a first-quarter 38-yard field goal by Sawyer Zook, but Simon Fraser responded with a 27-yard pass from Seiber to Tiley Morrison with :54 to play in the opening period for a 6-3 lead. Simon Fraser led 16-3 with 5:47 to play before Nicholson's pick-6 43 seconds later provided a 20-point halftime lead.

Devonte Armstro was 11-for-33 passing for 119 yards and four interceptions for the Lights. Izayah Boss rushed 26 times for 95 yards and Levi Keitner caught four passes for 68 yards.

Dylan Wampler had 11 tackles.

MSU-Northern plays host to Eastern Oregon at 1 p.m. Saturday.

