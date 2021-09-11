EUGENE, Ore. — Southern Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to drub Montana State-Northern 42-7 on Saturday afternoon in a Frontier Conference game moved to the University of Oregon's home at Autzen Stadium due to smoky skies in Ashland.
The 54,000-seat venue was devoid of fans – a condition of University of Oregon's accommodations – but the host Raiders received a jolt of energy from quarterback Matt Struck in his first start. The senior transfer threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another, completing 22-of-34 pass attempts for 326 yards.
Struck's most lucrative connections were with Bryce Goggin, who caught nine passes for 128 yards, and Adrik Lamar, who caught four for 111. Both scored two TDs. Six more Raiders registered at least one reception, including Ben Graziani, who got behind the defense to make a 37-yard reception in the end zone three minutes before halftime to give the Raiders a 21-7 advantage.
Within the first nine minutes of the third quarter, Struck had his second TD passes to Goggin (a two-yard find up the middle) and Lamar (a 70-yarder that went as the longest completion of the day).
Struck's performance marked the first time a Raider has thrown five touchdown passes in a single game since Austin Dodge did it in the 2014 NAIA semifinals at Saint Xavier (Ill.).
The Lights (0-2) have lost 42 consecutive Frontier games, a streak that stretches back to 2016. They've dropped all 14 of their head-to-head matchups against SOU.
Izayah Boss accounted for their lone score, reeling in a 38-yard pass from Kaymen Cureton that trimmed SOU's lead to 14-7 in the first quarter. Isaiah Paul prevented it from getting further out of hand, recovering Struck's fumble in the end zone for a touchback two minutes into the second.
