HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern football team announced its 11-game 2023 schedule Saturday, which features a nonconference matchup, a midseason scrimmage and two games against Rocky Mountain College.
The Lights will kick off their season Aug. 26 with a non-league game against Mayville State (North Dakota) out of the NAIA's North Star Athletic Association in Havre.
Fellow Frontier Conference school Rocky Mountain College will visit Northern on Sept. 2, but due to the league switching from a 10- to 8-game conference schedule for this year, the Lights' first game against the Battlin' Bears will not be counted as part of the conference record.
Northern will travel that following weekend to play Washington's Pacific Northwest Christian College, a junior college, in a scrimmage in Kennewick, Washington, that won't officially count on the Lights' record. The road trip then continues with a visit to first-year Frontier program Arizona Christian on Sept. 16.
Familiar Frontier names round out the rest of the Lights' schedule, perhaps most notably hosting Carroll College and Montana Tech on Sept. 30 and Nov. 4, respectively. Northern will close its regular season with a visit to Billings to play Rocky on Nov. 11, with their second meeting counting on the conference record.
The Lights are attempting to bounce back from a 0-10 season in 2022 as they go into Year 2 under coach Jerome Souers. A former Montana assistant and head coach of Northern Arizona, Souers is the Big Sky Conference's all-time leader in wins.
The Lights' 2023 schedule is as follows:
Aug. 26: Mayville State (North Dakota)
Sept. 2: Rocky Mountain College
Sept. 9: at Pacific Northwest Christian College (Washington, scrimmage)