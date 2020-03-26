KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana State-Northern senior guard Adam Huse has been named NAIA 2020 Division I Men's Basketball honorable mention all-America, the school announced Thursday.
Huse, from Bozeman and the son of former Montana State head coach Brad Huse, averaged 12.8 points per game and led the Lights with 102 assists. He scored more than 1,000 points in his career.
Huse scored a season-high 24 points against Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 21 and scored in double figures 22 times.
