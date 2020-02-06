HAVRE — Montana State-Northern has hired longtime Canadian Football League coach Rich Stubler as the football team's defensive coordinator, the school announced Thursday.
Stubler has spent a half-century as a football coach, the past 25 in the CFL. He spent the 2019 season as defensive coordinator with the BC Lions and also has been a head coach or coordinator with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Eskimos, Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders.
Before the CFL, Stubler had assistant coaching stops at Colorado, Colorado State, SMU, New Mexico State and Oregon.
