Rich Stubler has spent the past 25 years in the CFL, most recently with the BC Lions.

HAVRE — Montana State-Northern has hired longtime Canadian Football League coach Rich Stubler as the football team's defensive coordinator, the school announced Thursday.

Stubler has spent a half-century as a football coach, the past 25 in the CFL. He spent the 2019 season as defensive coordinator with the BC Lions and also has been a head coach or coordinator with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Eskimos, Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders.

Before the CFL, Stubler had assistant coaching stops at Colorado, Colorado State, SMU, New Mexico State and Oregon. 

