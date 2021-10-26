HAVRE — Tanner McCliment-Cal led four players in double figures with 15 points and the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team withstood a second-half comeback to down Dickinson State 72-68 in its season-opener Tuesday night.
David Harris scored 14 points, Mascio McCadney 13 and Anthony Braggs Jr. 12 for the Lights, who led by nine at halftime. Jesse Keltner had eight points and nine rebounds for MSU-Northern.
Bryce Knox led all scorers with 24 points for Dickinson State, which is coached by former Montana standout Derek Selvig. Josiah Haaland added 12 for the Blue Hawks, who opened their season with an 84-83 loss to Rocky Mountain College.
