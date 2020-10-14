CORVALLIS, Ore. — Montana State-Northern is third and the University of Providence fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason coaches wrestling poll announced on Wednesday.
Northern received two first-place votes and 118 total points in the poll. Nick Kunz, who wrestled in high school at Helena Capital, won a national championship for the Lights last year at 125 pounds. Led by the junior's national title, the Lights finished 12th as a team at nationals.
Providence grabbed 101 points for fourth in the 12-team CCC. UP was 11th at nationals last year.
"We lost some very key players from our lineup last year," UP coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "But we return a lot of sophomores that were big for us last year and I think they'll keep us very competitive. I think we'll be able to compete with anyone."
After claiming its second league championship Menlo College was picked as the preseason favorite.
The Oaks come off a solid year where they won the CCC championship and finished second at the NAIA national tournament. Menlo picked up seven first-place votes in the poll for 137 points and looks to continue where it left off last year.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University followed Menlo with two first-place votes and 125 total points. The Eagles took second at last year’s conference championship and went on to place 13th at nationals.
