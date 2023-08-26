HAVRE — MSU-Northern's football team snapped a 13-game losing streak and earned second-year head coach Jerome Souers his first victory in Havre with a 14-0 season-opening win over Mayville State on Saturday afternoon.

Northern tallied 191 yards of total offense (145 passing and 46 rushing), while the Comets accounted for 157, of which 145 yards were in the air.

It was the Lights' first victory since Oct. 23, 2021, a 22-20 triumph over Eastern Oregon.

Individual Stats:

Northern quarterback Oakley Kopp went 17-for-24 through the air for 145 yards.

Mason Dionne carried the ball 13 times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Devin Shelton had four catches on the afternoon for 42 yards. Lucas Thacker had nine total tackles. Devin Carmona added seven tackles and two sacks.

Mayville State University quarterback Tim Salmon went 15-of-32 through the air for 132 yards. Xyler Carlson caught six passes for 45 yards.

Up Next:

The Lights will host a non-conference game against Rocky Mountain College on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

