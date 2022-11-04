HAVRE — Rogan Barnwell had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RJ Ramone and TJ Reynolds each had 10 points as the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team defeated Northwest Indian College 90-46 ion Friday night.
The Lights led 47-16 at halftime.
Dae’Kwon Watson and CJ Nelson added nine points each for MSU-Northern.
The Eagles were led by Trazil Lane, who had 19 points and four rebounds.
