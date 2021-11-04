ROCHESTER, Mich. — David Harris scored 28 points and Mascio McCadney adde 21, but they didn't get much help and the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team lost its road opener 73-69 to Rochester (Mich.) on Thursday night.

Harris was 12-for-18 from the floor and McCadney was 8-for-17. The pair combined for seven of the Lights' (1-1) eight 3-pointers.

Jesse Keltner provided eight points and five rebounds for MSU-Northern, which shot 52.8% for the game but saw Rochester match the efficiency.

MSU-Northern led 36-33 at halftime. 

The Lights' play two games at Siena Heights (Mich.) this weekend, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

