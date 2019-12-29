HAVRE -- Mascio McCadney led five players in double figures with 17 points and Montana State-Northern cruised past the University of Alberta-Augustana 96-42 in men's basketball on Saturday afternoon in the Duck Inn Tournament.
Kavon Bey and David Harris each scored 15 points, and Adam Huse and Gio Jackson added 12 apiece for the Lights. Jackson also had 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end.
MSU-Northern led 56-21 at halftime. The Lights had 29 assists on 37 baskets, six by Jackson.
Griffin Lorenz led Alberta-Augustana with seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.