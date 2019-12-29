MSU Northern Lights logo

HAVRE -- Mascio McCadney led five players in double figures with 17 points and Montana State-Northern cruised past the University of Alberta-Augustana 96-42 in men's basketball on Saturday afternoon in the Duck Inn Tournament.

Kavon Bey and David Harris each scored 15 points, and Adam Huse and Gio Jackson added 12 apiece for the Lights. Jackson also had 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end.

MSU-Northern led 56-21 at halftime. The Lights had 29 assists on 37 baskets, six by Jackson.

Griffin Lorenz led Alberta-Augustana with seven points.

