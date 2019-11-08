MSU Northern Lights logo

HAVRE -- Kavon Bey's 20 points led five players in double figures and Montana State-Northern rolled to a 13-point halftime lead en route to a 76-60 trouncing of Dickinson State (N.D.) in men's basketball Friday night.

David Harris had 13 points, Gio Jackson and Jesse Keltner 11 apiece, and Adam Huse 10 for the Lights. Jackson had nine rebounds and Harris seven as MSU-Northern outrebounded Dickinson State 36-25.

Ajdin Toskic scored 13 points and was the only player in double figures for DSU.

