HAVRE — Mascio McCadney poured in 26 points and David Harris added 17 as Montana State-Northern built a 15-point halftime lead and downed Our Lake of the Lake 75-62 in men's basketball Saturday night.

Jesse Keltner hauled down 11 rebounds for the Lights (6-1), who led 40-25 at intermission. Ellis Jones scored 19 points for Our Lake of the Lake.

