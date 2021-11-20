HAVRE — Mascio McCadney poured in 26 points and David Harris added 17 as Montana State-Northern built a 15-point halftime lead and downed Our Lake of the Lake 75-62 in men's basketball Saturday night.
Jesse Keltner hauled down 11 rebounds for the Lights (6-1), who led 40-25 at intermission. Ellis Jones scored 19 points for Our Lake of the Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.