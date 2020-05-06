HAVRE — JoMel Boyd, a 6-foot-6 all-conference forward from Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, Michigan, has signed a letter of intent with the Montana State-Northern men's basketball program, the school announced Wednesday.
Boyd, originally from Anderson, Indiana, was first-team all-MCCAA Western Conference and named to the NJCAA XII All-Region team. He averaged 21.2 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game, second in the conference in both categories.
Boyd was the first player this decade at Glen Oaks to score over 1,000 points (1,196 points) and grab over 500 rebounds (555 total) in a two-year career.
“We are very excited about the addition of JoMel to our group," Lights coach Shawn Huse said. "He is another high character guy that has been raised well, and had great coaching at Anderson High School and Glen Oaks Community College (David Victor). He is a very strong student, is a great person off the floor, and is a big-time difference-maker on the court.”
Boyd's coach at Anderson was Mike Elliott, who played for Montana State's 1995-96 Big Sky Conference championship team.
Boyd carries a 3.5 grade-point average and plans to study in the MSUN criminal justice program. He helped guide Glen Oaks to its best win total since 2013.
MSU-Northern finished 20-12 in 2019-20.
