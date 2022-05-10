HAVRE — Dae’Kwon Watson, a three-time all-tournament selection for Class 3A state-champion Auburn (Wash.) High School, has signed with the Montana State-Northern men’s basketball program, coach Shawn Huse announced Tuesday.
Watson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was the North Puget Sound League Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. He earned first-team all-league honors as a senior and was second-team as sophomore and junior.
This past season, Watson averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He shot 59.2 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw line.
“Dae’Kwon is a great teammate who plays winning basketball,” Huse said. “His upside is off the charts at the four-year level, given his ability to make plays at both ends of the floor. He fit in great with our guys on his visit. He can shoot, finish, pass, and really defend. Dae’Kwon should be able to make an impact for us for years to come. I cannot say enough good things about him, his family, his coaches, and the type of person he is. His growth has been facilitated in a great way. He is a very good student and high character guy who enhances who we are.”
Said Auburn coach Ryan Hansen: “Dae’Kwon is an absolute stud. He checks all of the boxes you want in a winner. He will do whatever is asked of him to help his team win games. Beyond basketball, he is an exceptional young man.”
Watson plans include studying Integrated Health Sciences, Business and Psychology.
