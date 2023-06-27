HAVRE — Savannah Seiler, a 6-foot-1 post player who recently finished her third season at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, has signed with the Montana State-Northern women’s basketball program, coach Chris Mouat announced Monday.

Seiler helped the Pirates to a 32-1 record and the California Community College Athletic Association state championship.

“Savannah had a really successful career at OCC, and we are excited to have her on board,” Mouat said. “She is very athletic, runs the floor, and crashes well at both ends of the floor. Plus, she has the ability to knock down mid-range jumpers with solid percentages.”

During the 2022-2023 season, Seiler averaged 6.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She picked up 121 offensive rebounds on the season.

Seiler had single-game highs of 19 points and 20 rebounds. For her career, she scored 366 points and grabbed 475 rebounds. She was a second-team All-Orange Empire Conference selection in 2022 and 2023.

“Savannah brings depth to our post positions and she’s a proven rebounder," Mouat said. "She has won championships in high school and junior college and she’s been well-coached along the way. Coach (Sammy) Doucette has helped Savannah evolve her game in junior college and we are looking forward to her progress in a Skylight uniform.”

Seiler played high school basketball at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California, and won a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) title in 2019.

She carries a 3.7 grade-point average. She plans on majoring in history education at MSU-Northern.