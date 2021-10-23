HAVRE — Quarterback Kaymen Cureton crossed the goal line from three yards out in the fifth overtime and Montana State-Northern held on Eastern Oregon's subsequent snap to down the Mounties 22-20 on Saturday afternoon to end its 47-game Frontier Conference losing streak.

The Lights' last Frontier victory came against Carroll College in 2016.

MSU-Northern (1-7) trailed 10-7 at halftime, had two Sawyer Zook field goals to take a three-ponit lead and saw Eastern Oregon (3-4) hit a 48-yarder to tie the game with 2:54 to go.

Each team scored a touchdown and extra point in the first overtime and the they were scoreless in the second, third, and fourth overtimes.

After Cureton's score, Eastern Oregon had an attempt from the 1.5-yard line after a penalty but the Lights made the stop to end the game.

MSU-Northern tallied 212 yards of total offense (78 passing and 134 rushing). Eastern Oregon accounted for 220, 185 yards in the air.

Cureton passed for 78 yards and a touchdown. 

MSU-Northern plays host to Montana Western at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Tags

Load comments