The MSU-Northern football team will travel to Eugene, Oregon to face Southern Oregon Saturday at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium, the home field of the Oregon Ducks.
The game was originally scheduled for September 4 in Ashland, Oregon, but air quality concerns forced the game to be rescheduled at the new venue. Both Southern Oregon and MSU-Northern officials worked with the University of Oregon to schedule the game.
Despite the high-profile location, there will be no fans permitted inside due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded and a live stream of the game will be available, according to a Frontier Conference press release on Wednesday.
MSU-Northern (0-1) will go into Saturday's game after a 42-14 loss to College of Idaho while Southern Oregon (0-1) lost to Rocky Mountain College to begin the season. Oregon will play a road game against Ohio State on Saturday.
