GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rylee Burmester had 19 kills and nine digs in the second match, and also had six kills in the opener but Montana State-Northern's volleyball team fell twice Friday in Arizona.
Abigail Ellison had eight kills and six digs, and Burmester added her six kills for in teh Skylights' 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 loss to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the morning. In a later match, MSU-Northern dropped a 25-27, 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 14-16 thriller to Arizona Christian.
The Skylights (2-3) led 9-4 in the second set and and 12-5 in the third before Embry-Riddle rebounded in the opener.
Shania Neubauer led MSU-Northern in digs with 17 and Emily Feller was tops in assists with 21.
Against Arizona Christian, Feller had 39 assists. Neubauer had 18 digs.
