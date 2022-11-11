HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern Skylights defeated Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg 59-53 on Friday night.

Ryley Kehr scored 24 points for MSU-Northern. Briaunna McCullough and Shyan Krass each added eight points. McCullough led in rebounds with 10.

The game was tied 11-11 after quarter and MSU-Northern led 26-23 at halftime. Harrodsburg led by two in the third quarter before the Skylights rallied.

