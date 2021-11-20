HAVRE — Peyton Kehr had 22 points and L'Tia Lawrence added 10 points and six assists, but Montana State-Northern dropped a 63-57 women's basketball game to Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday night.

Keviona Lake scored 30 points and Emiko Hemphill had 17 rebounds for Our Lady of the Lake (2-6), which outscored the Skylights 35-21 over the middle two quarters after trailing 18-13 after one quarter. Sydney Hovde had 15 rebounds for MSU-Northern (3-4).

The Skylights outrebounded Our Lady of the Lake 40-32 and held the opponent to 30.4% shooting, but they committed 20 turnovers.

Tags

Load comments