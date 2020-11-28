HELENA — Lewis-Clark State went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter and downed the Montana State-Northern women 75-66 on Friday in a tournament hosted by Carroll College.

MSU-Northern cut the deficit to as little as six in the quarter. McKenzie Gunter, Allix Goldhahn and L’Tia Lawrence each scored 14 points for the Skylights, and Sydney Hovde grabbed 15 rebounds to go with eight points.

Jansen Edmiston led the Warriors with 17 points. Columbia Falls High graduate Kiara Burlage added 16 points and six rebounds for L-C State, Abby Farmer added 15 points and Abbie Johnson had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Skylights play Valley City State at noon Saturday.

