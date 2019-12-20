MSU Northern Skylights logo

PHOENIX -- Peyton Kehr led five players in double figures with 16 points, Allix Goldhahn added 15 and Hailey Nicholson was a force with 10 points and 15 rebounds as the 11th-ranked Montana State-Northern women's basketball team rebounded from its first defeat with an 85-55 trouncing of Benedictine on Friday afternoon in the Phoenix Frontier Challenge.

Kenya Lorton added 14 points and Tiara Gilham 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Skylights (11-1), who lost Thursday to No. 15 Bethel (62-59) in Phoenix. Against Benedictine, MSU-Northern led 25-10 after one quarter and 48-26 at halftime, and won the rebounding battle 48-19.

The Skylights, who opened the tournament Wednesday with a 60-50 win over Northern New Mexico, won despite 34 turnovers.

McKenzie Alton had 18 points for Benedictine (12-2).

MSU-Northern will host Alberta-Augustana on Dec. 28.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments