PHOENIX -- Peyton Kehr led five players in double figures with 16 points, Allix Goldhahn added 15 and Hailey Nicholson was a force with 10 points and 15 rebounds as the 11th-ranked Montana State-Northern women's basketball team rebounded from its first defeat with an 85-55 trouncing of Benedictine on Friday afternoon in the Phoenix Frontier Challenge.
Kenya Lorton added 14 points and Tiara Gilham 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Skylights (11-1), who lost Thursday to No. 15 Bethel (62-59) in Phoenix. Against Benedictine, MSU-Northern led 25-10 after one quarter and 48-26 at halftime, and won the rebounding battle 48-19.
The Skylights, who opened the tournament Wednesday with a 60-50 win over Northern New Mexico, won despite 34 turnovers.
McKenzie Alton had 18 points for Benedictine (12-2).
MSU-Northern will host Alberta-Augustana on Dec. 28.
