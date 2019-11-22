HAVRE -- Hailey Nicholson had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tiara Gilham added 15 points and McKenzie Gunter contributed 14 as the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 74-46 rout of Northwest (Wash.) University on Friday night.
The Skylights led 24-10 after one quarter and 46-20 by halftime by shooting 55.6 percent. MSU-Northern won despite 18 turnovers.
Nicholson hadd three assists and four blocked shots.
Ellesse FitzGerald and Lexi Biggerstaff had nine points apiece for Northwest.
