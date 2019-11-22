MSU Northern Skylights logo

HAVRE -- Hailey Nicholson had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tiara Gilham added 15 points and McKenzie Gunter contributed 14 as the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 74-46 rout of Northwest (Wash.) University on Friday night.

The Skylights led 24-10 after one quarter and 46-20 by halftime by shooting 55.6 percent. MSU-Northern won despite 18 turnovers.

Nicholson hadd three assists and four blocked shots.

Ellesse FitzGerald and Lexi Biggerstaff had nine points apiece for Northwest.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments