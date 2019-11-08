MSU Northern Skylights logo

HAVRE -- Malta graduate Hailey Nicholson scored 20 points, Browning's Tiara Gilham added 17 and Columbia Falls' Sydney Hovde contributed 10 points and seven rebounds as the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team drubbed Dickinson State (N.D.) 82-45 on Friday night.

The Skylights raced to a 24-12 lead after one quarter and bumped it to 51-25 by halftime. Reilly Walsh added 10 points for MSU-Northern.

Ashlie Larson, a Miles City product who transfered from Casper (Wyo.) College, led Dickinson State with 13 points.

