GREAT FALLS — Peyton Kehr scored a team-high 14 points and Sydney Hovde contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds but Montana State-Northern was held to five fourth-quarter points and fell 59-54 to Corban (Ore.) in women's basketball Friday.
The Skylights (1-1) led 49-42 entering the final 10 minutes but were outscored 17-5. They made 2 of 14 shots in the third quarter (14.3%) after shooting 29.4% in the third quarter.
Kehr added seven rebounds. MSU-Northern led 33-28 at halftime.
Halle Wright scored 13 points to lead Corban (3-0).
